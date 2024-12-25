George Pickens owes Russell Wilson an apology for latest critical Steelers turnover
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers could not have gotten off to a worse start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas day. In what was expected to be a showcase game for the NFL on a national holiday, the Steelers failed to show up in the first quarter, and faced a two-touchdown deficit heading into the second frame.
The Steelers had lost two games in a row heading into Wednesday – to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens – and are one defeat away from losing control of the AFC North. If Pittsburgh loses, and the Ravens defeat the Texans on Wednesday night, then Baltimore would win the division should they secure victory in Week 18.
One common factor about both those losses is that George Pickens didn't play due to injury, which put a damper on the Steelers passing game. Last week in Baltimore, Pittsburgh struggled with turnovers, in part because Wilson didn't have a true No. 1 option.
George Pickens deserves a lot of blame for latest Steelers interception
With Pickens back in the starting lineup on Wednesday, the Steelers expected more out of their passing attack. Unfortunately for them, the turnovers kept coming in the first quarter, as a fumble and interception by Russell Wilson kept the Steelers from scoring.
On Wilson's interception, the veteran quarterback wasn't entirely to blame. Rather, it was Pickens who stopped his route short.
Uh, what are we doing here? Pickens stopped his route short, and wasn't there for his quarterback in a moment of need. Miscommunications happen, but Pickens ought to consider the situation. The Steelers had lost two straight games and were down multiple scores before the end of the first quarter. Why would he give up on the play?
Wilson hasn't performed up to par the last few weeks, either, but he deserves better than that from his top weapon. Hopefully, the duo spoke about the issue on the sidelines so it doesn't happen again as the Steelers near the postseason.