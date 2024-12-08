Is George Pickens playing today? Steelers wide receiver dodges all that smoke
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has a history with Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome, even though the former claims to not remember the latter. Just a few weeks ago in snowy Cleveland, Pickens and Newsome got into a physical altercation on the final play of the game – a Hail Mary which fell innocently to the grass.
The fight continued in the locker room, as Pickens claimed he didn't think the Browns were a good team – which technically isn't wrong, but also says a lot about the Steelers.
That was just two weeks ago. Pittsburgh took care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, but can ill-afford another inexplicable loss to the Browns this week. That's why Pickens jawing with Newsome all week wasn't exactly ideal for Mike Tomlin and Co.
However, what's even worse in Pickens status for Sunday.
Is George Pickens playing today for the Steelers? Not so fast
Per the Steelers, Pickens will miss Sunday's game against the Browns with a hamstring injury. There was little talk of Pickens injury status during the week, so it's odd he'd be ruled out entirely.
Now to be clear, Pickens was listed as questionable this week in practice. His hamstring has been bothering him, and in no way am I suggesting he purposely dodged Newsome, a player he claimed to forget fighting with during the week.
Were this a playoff game – and given the Browns record that couldn't be further from the truth – then perhaps Pickens would play. However, that's not the case, and the Steelers feel they can afford to sit Pickens in the meantime.
George Pickens fantasy football replacements
Fantasy football managers are left scrambling to replace Pickens before lineups lock, and there aren't a ton of enticing options remaining. On the Steelers, the likes of Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson should receive more targets without Pickens.
FanSided Fantasy Football expert Lior Lampert listed Adam Thielen as a plausible pickup earlier this week. If he is still available in your league, Thielen would be an ideal last-minute add.