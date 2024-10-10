More George Pickens punishment could force Steelers to trade for Davante Adams
By Lior Lampert
As talented as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is, he comes with baggage. He reminds us repeatedly of his volatile nature, sparking thoughts of character concerns. Sadly, the latest incident is no different.
During Pittsburgh's nationally televised Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens shared an appropriate albeit clear-cut message on his eye black:
Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Pickens violated the NFL uniform with his choice of crude language and could subsequently face repercussions. The league is reviewing the matter and deciding whether disciplinary action is necessary.
Pickens' irresponsible and erratic behavior is a detriment to the locker room. His demeanor can be difficult to manage. Are the Steelers comfortable committing to him as their long-term top wideout knowing this? If not, perhaps it motivates Pittsburgh to acquire a six-time Pro Bowler currently residing in Las Vegas who recently requested a trade.
Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams is on the verge of getting re-routed at any moment. Pittsburgh has been among the documented suitors connected to the 11-year pro. But in light of the news surrounding Pickens, do the Steelers have extra motivation to ramp up their pursuit?
Pryor notes that Pickens may get fined. Luckily for the Steelers, it sounds like a suspension isn't in the cards for the standout pass-catcher. However, how much more of these antics is Pittsburgh willing to take from someone they rely on as their No. 1 receiver? By bringing in Adams, that concern could be alleviated rather quickly.
Not only is Adams among the best players at his position and in football, but he's a consummate professional. The Steelers wouldn't have to look over their shoulders or supervise him like they do with Pickens. Pittsburgh would get a proven producer and respected leader that can show the latter the ropes.
Regardless, it's important to emphasize that Pickens is only 23. He's very young and still growing as an athlete and a person. Nonetheless, his maturation has been a slow, non-linear process that the Steelers are probably growing wary of.