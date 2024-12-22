George Pickens social media fight won't prevent him from helping Steelers in real life soon
By Lior Lampert
Pittsburgh Steelers No. 1 wide receiver George Pickens missed a third consecutive game in Week 16, and his absence continues to be felt. Sans him, the team ceded their grip on the AFC North in a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, further complicating matters. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has ostensibly misused his time on the shelf, generating buzz for bone-headed non-football actions.
While out, Pickens has been active on social media, stumbling upon a year-old post by sports writer/social media personality Frank Michael Smith. In the video, the latter discussed how the former's "severe level of immaturity is nothing new," which surely ruffled some feathers.
"... just send me [your address]," Pickens replied to Smith. "Unless [you're] a hater and these aren't takes, or you live in Pittsburgh and aren't a fan [of] the Steelers, which [is] weird."
For whatever reason(s), Pickens didn't take too kindly to Smith's comments, though he simultaneously proved the content creator's comments to be true. This marks the latest incident of the standout wideout's childish behavior, and the timing only makes the optics look worse.
Picking fights with influencers while sidelined during Pittsburgh's late-season decline is an odd choice -- to say the least. If Pickens' comments are any indication, the Steelers are hopeful his eventual return to the field coincides with putting the phone down.
The Steelers offense hasn't struggled mightily without Pickens. Not only has his void cratered their aerial attack, but it's also made them a predictably run-heavy unit, making the ground game easier to stop.
Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown for 158 yards or fewer in two of the past three contests. Moreover, Pittsburgh hasn't had a rusher exceed 53 yards in that span. Their inability to move the ball has put immense pressure on the defense to make stops, which has been a recipe for disaster.
Pickens hasn't practiced since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain days before Pittsburgh's Week 14 clash with the Cleveland Browns. He doesn't seem close to the end of his recovery process. Meanwhile, the third-year pro is making headlines for the wrong reason(s).
Drama aside, the Steelers are eager to welcome back Pickens sooner rather than later.