Georgia 2025 football schedule: Full list of opponents, confirmed dates

Much will be made about how the Georgia Bulldogs navigate their difficult SEC schedule next season. Last year saw Georgia go 11-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The Dawgs had big wins over Clemson, Texas and Tennessee during the regular season, as well as tough losses to Alabama and Ole Miss. While they beat Texas again in Atlanta to win the SEC, they lost to Notre Dame in the playoff.

Looking at what Georgia will be up against next season, I kind of think that they are going to win somewhere between nine and 11 games next year. If I had to put a number on it, I would say they go 10-2 (6-2) again with a great shot of getting back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. As long as the Dawgs win around 10 games, they will be in contention to make the College Football Playoff.

So without further ado, here is what Georgia's 2025 regular season schedule looks like right now.

Date Team Location Aug. 30 Marshall Thundering Herd Athens, GA Sept. 6 Austin Peay Governors Athens, GA Sept. 13 at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, TN Sept. 20 (Bye) Sept. 27 Alabama Crimson Tide Athens, GA Oct. 4 Kentucky Wildcats Athens, GA Oct. 11 at Auburn Tigers Auburn, AL Oct. 18 Ole Miss Rebels Athens, GA Oct. 25 (Bye) Nov. 1 Florida Gators Jacksonville, FL Nov. 8 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Starkville, MS Nov. 15 Texas Longhorns Athens, GA Nov. 22 Charlotte 49ers Athens, GA Nov. 29 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta, GA

In the non-conference, Georgia gets Marshall, Austin Peay and Charlotte at home, with technically a neutral-site affair with in-state rival Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be their second of two neutral-site games, following the Cocktail Party vs. Florida in Jacksonville. Keep in mind every SEC home game from a season ago is now a road game and vice versa in the league.

So with that in mind, Georgia gets Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas Between the Hedges this year. On the other hand, the Dawgs will have to face Tennessee at Neyland, Auburn at Jordan-Hare and Mississippi State at Davis Wade. The Tennessee game looks especially daunting, but everything else on the Dawgs' plate either plays into their favor or is somewhat more manageable than last year.

Let's unpack the 12 games on Georgia's regular season schedule and see who well they could do.

Georgia football schedule 2025: Everything you need to know about it

I feel as long as Georgia splits the road date at Tennessee and the home date after their first bye of the year vs. Alabama, the Dawgs can keep control of their season. Otherwise, we are looking at a team heading into October with a 2-2 record and 0-2 in SEC. You cannot have that, even with a first-time starter at quarterback between either Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi. That would be brutal.

With the three October games, you have to beat Kentucky, and probably Auburn and Ole Miss, too. The home dates vs. the Wildcats and Rebels need to be victories, while the road date with the Tigers could be more challenging than it has been in recent years. We remember how much the Dawgs struggled to put the Tigers away down on The Plains during Hugh Freeze's first season at the helm.

As far as November is concerned, Mississippi State and Charlotte are gimmes. Florida and Georgia Tech will be challenging, and thankfully, the Dawgs get the Longhorns Between the Hedges instead of at DKR. A loss to Florida, Georgia Tech or Texas does not end Georgia's season, but two plus a loss to either Alabama or Tennessee might do that. Right now, I think this shall be a 10-2 (6-2) team again.

The most likely loss will be at Tennessee and if I had to pick another, the Florida game does scare me.