Georgia AD puts the SEC on blast with 4am tweet that caught everyone's attention
By Quinn Everts
Most of the time, sending a tweet at 4:06 AM is a bad decision. But University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks did just that and probably doesn't regret it the next morning, as his statement condemning the call reversal in Saturday's Texas vs. Georgia game was well-articulated without being spiteful toward the officials who made the call on the field or the conference as a whole.
Brooks started the statement by saying that he wants to stand up for "all of Dawg Nation," and he actually did a pretty good job of that here. Georgia was victim of one of the strangest calls in recent memory on Saturday night against Texas, when a defensive pass interference call on Texas was overturned after Texas students threw bottles and debris on the field during the second quarter.
According to the SEC's statement from early Sunday morning, the overturning of the call had nothing to do with the students throwing debris. Lots of fans — and Brooks — questioned whether that statement was true, or if the SEC was just refusing to admit that a call was changed because of fan influence.
Georgia handles Texas in the end, but the reversed call remains the big story
In response to the SEC, Brooks tweeted, "The official claimed he erred in the call. My question is when did he realize the error? If it was before the delay that occurred due to fans throwing objects on the field, what stopped him before the head official made the announcement and spotted the ball?"
He's got a good point! Even if the officials did just that — pick up the flag before announcing pass interference and give Texas the ball — it would have been met with controversy, but not nearly the outcry we're seeing now. Plus, referees picking up flags is normal; referees deciding to change a non-reviewable call is not normal, and that's what happened on Saturday.
It's never a good sign when the number one team in the country is upset but the biggest story coming out of the game involves the refs and a statement from the conference. The Bulldogs will likely leap to number two in the nation after this win, which was Kirby Smart's 100th as head coach of Georgia.