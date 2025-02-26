Georgia bracketology update: Bulldogs have new life after taking down Florida

Georgia's latest win on the hardwood spoke volumes. Heading into the latter part of conference play, the Dawgs were going to need either a deep run in the SEC Tournament, a miracle or something, to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade. That was my first year as a writer and man, did I love covering that 2014-15 team. Firmly in my 30s, I cannot believe they are almost back...

This felt like a make or break year for Mike White coming in. He left his former employer in Florida to be the reason Georgia basketball finally mattered again. I remember the end of the Mark Fox era drying up very quickly. The ill-fated Tom Crean era gave us one year of Anthony Edwards, and that is pretty much it. Georgia may always be a football school, but I saw what happened last night in Athens.

Georgia beat White's former team to the tune of 88-83. This improved the Dawgs to 17-11 on the season and 14-3 at home. While they dominated in non-conference play, the SEC has leveled up across the board, as Georgia is only 5-10 in its league. Even more concerning, Georgia is a miserable 1-7 away from Stegeman Coliseum. This team was on the tournament bubble, likely not making it in.

After this improbable stunning upset of No. 3 Florida, it has given the Dawgs new tournament life.

Georgia has put itself back into the NCAA Tournament conversation

Prior to last night's win, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Georgia as one of the next four out with the likes of Boise State, George Mason and Villanova. The greatest bracketologist ever had Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wake Forest as the last four in as the ones to go play in Dayton. Between them are the first four out in Indiana, North Carolina, SMU and Xavier. This bad loss might cost Florida a No. 1 seed.

Georgia essentially needed a deep run in the SEC Tournament in a few weeks to have a decent chance of making the tournament. Now with its best win of the season fresh on its resume, the Dawgs may just need to win an SEC Tournament game now to get in. They are in 13th place in the SEC standings as of right now.

Georgia's final three regular-season games are at Texas this weekend, at South Carolina on Tuesday and then home vs. Vanderbilt in two Saturdays. South Carolina is the worst team in the SEC at 11-17 overall and 1-14 in league play. Vanderbilt and Texas are right above the Dawgs in the SEC standings at 18-9 (6-8) and 16-11 (5-9), respectively. I say a South Carolina win and a split bodes well for UGA.

Georgia still needs to finish the season strong, but the Florida win undeniably helps out their cause.