How likely is Georgia to make the College Football Playoff? Game-by-game predictions for rest of the season
By Austen Bundy
The Georgia Bulldogs seemed like a sure-fire lock to make this year's College Football Playoff, especially with the expanded 12-team format.
After missing the playoff entirely last season with just one loss, the Bulldogs wanted to avenge that snub and prove they're still national title contenders.
However, after falling 28-10 to Ole Miss in Week 11, Georgia's path back to the playoff is now far more complicated than once thought. ESPN's playoff predictor currently gives the team a 73 percent chance to make the 12-team field but whether that comes to fruition depends on how it handles its final three games.
What is Georgia's path to the CFP?
The Bulldogs don't have much time to lick their wounds and regroup, as a massive primetime contest looms in Week 12. Handle that, and their final two matches should be cake walks to the playoff.
Tennessee v. Georgia (Nov. 16)
The Dawgs are given a 62 percent chance to redeem themselves at home against the SEC-leading Volunteers. Head coach Kirby Smart tends to not make the same mistakes twice and it's very hard to go into Athens and steal a win. This would be the hardest contest on Georgia's remaining regular season slate, so if it takes care of business here and runs the table to Atlanta, it'll have a 96 percent chance of making the playoff even without the SEC crown.
UMass v. Georgia (Nov. 22)
I know what you're all wondering. How the heck did Georgia get this cushy matchup late in the year? Well, the Dawgs were featured in early-season marquee matchups so it had to delay it's non-conference slate to now. UMass is collecting a $1.9 million check to be handed a fat L in Week 13 and nobody's really complaining except us on the couch. Even ESPN gives the Minutemen a zero percent chance to pull the upset.
Georgia Tech v. Georgia (Nov. 29)
Also known as Clean, Old-fashioned Hate, this classic rivalry game could determine Georgia's entire season. The Yellow Jackets took down undefeated Miami in Week 11 and could have the Dawgs in their sights if Smart doesn't prepare his boys correctly. A loss here would mean Georgia probably doesn't make the SEC title game, dipping its playoff chances to 61 percent and, if we're being honest, leaving the three-loss Dawgs on the outside looking in.
If Georgia handles its business and goes 3-0 over the final month, they'll either get a first-round playoff bye as SEC champions or be hosting 9-seed Indiana in Athens.