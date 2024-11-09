Georgia fans want Mike Bobo, Carson Beck fired into the sun after Ole Miss start
Even eight games into the season, it's been impossible to match the highs and lows of the Georgia Bulldogs this year. When you look at the beatdowns that the Dawgs put on Clemson and Texas while also seeing struggles against Kentucky, Mississippi State and certainly in the first half against Alabama, it felt impossible to know what iteration of Georgia we'd see in their huge trip to Oxford to face No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday.
After the first 30 minutes of action, though, the answer to what version we'd see would probably best be characterized as "not the version UGA fans wanted to witness in the slightest."
Not only did the Georgia defense not show up well, particularly in the secondary, in the first half against Ole Miss, the offense was truly putrid. Kirby Smart's team went into the locker room having amassed a measly 69 total yards on offense. And while Carson Beck's interception problem didn't persist, throwing for 49 yards on 6-of-10 passing didn't win him any fans.
And as a result, Dawgs fans took aim on Beck and, more pointedly, much-maligned offensive coordinator Mike Bobo as our friends at Message Board Geniuses collected fans calling for the OC to hit the road, jack!
While we normally see the biggest overreactions in college football from Message Board Geniuses, there might be some credence to this one.
Georgia fans are fed up with Mike Bobo and Carson Beck after first half at Ole Miss
While Beck certainly hasn't done this Georgia offense any favors and the offensive line has underperformed, its felt for weeks — basically since the narrow win over Kentucky — that Bobo is actively hamstringing the offense.
Some Dawgs fans have reached a stage of acceptance with Bobo, who has been highly reluctant to run tempo, to get creative and to open up this offense, particularly in the first half. But why should that be the case?
For me, I always come back to the second half of the loss to Alabama as Georgia nearly completed an unreal comeback when it comes to Bobo and what should've been a wake-up call. When push came to shove, he ran more up-tempo than normal and the offense found its groove. And every single time we've seen the Bulldogs have to push faster than the normal pace, the offense has consistently looked better and more dangerous.
We'll see what transpires in the second half against Ole Miss, to be sure, but the bare minimum of what we've seen says that Georgia needs to seriously consider how much Bobo is actively holding this team back.