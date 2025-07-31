Georgia Hall looks to make splash in Wales

She has done it before, but hopes to once again take home one of the most coveted tournaments in all of the LPGA Tour. Georgia Hall is set to tee it off at the AIG Women's Open and seems has the confidence and poise to take home the top prize.

The tournament takes place at Royal Porthcawl in Wales this coming weekend. Hall won several amateur titles in Wales and is hoping to repeat success this time around.

"I haven't played golf in Wales since those wins, so I think it will be a great test in Porthcawl, Hall told BBC.com.

She has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2020 and has not won on the Ladies European Tour since 2022. But it seems a return to Wales and the United Kingdom may give her the strength and momentum she needs to win once again.

"It's learning to know where to hit it. Especially on this golf course, there are a lot of blind tee shots, so that will be key," Hall said.

She currently ranks 109th on the LPGA Tour for this year, but still is a popular player in either the United States or overseas. Now she's hoping to once again return to the winner's circle. Playing near home (she was born in Bournemouth, UK), it may be why she could have an impressive weekend.

Hall has one top 10 this season at the LPGA Thailand

Her game may be best suited for playing the rough and elements at the tournament in Wales. It more than likely is what she is hoping for.

She currently ranks in 29th place on the tour in hitting the green from the rough with a 57.55 percent. It may come in handy this weekend as the courses and weather sometimes dictate the play at the AIG Women's Open.

Hall is the last British player to take home the AIG. In 2018, she won the major by two strokes at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club. It was an important moment for both Hall and her home country, who can only hope to reclaim their major this time around.

Hall and fellow English native, Charley Hull always seem to be in contention and gain headlines and this weekend both players should be among the top of the leaderboard.

Hall was represented her country and continent in the Solheim Cup, winning five teams. Now she is looking to do once again for her second major title this weekend.