Moving on: Georgia has officially moved Carson Beck to the clearance rack … literally
By Austen Bundy
If you're a fan of former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and you like collecting jerseys, now's your chance to get some vintage gear at a massive discount. Multiple reports Thursday showed the newly transferred out passer's merchandise listed at a 25 percent discount at campus stores in Athens.
Beck had a subpar 2024 season that ended with an unfortunate elbow injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas. His backup, Gunnar Stockton, relieved him and despite an average performance, it was evident Beck probably wouldn't be able to go pro or earn the starting job back in 2025.
So, instead, he opted to hit the transfer portal and cash in at the University of Miami as Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward's heir. The insane NIL deal Beck will reportedly receive in Coral Gables is much less indicative of his gridiron skills and more so of his brand.
Who will be the face of Georgia with Carson Beck officially in the rear view mirror?
Head coach Kirby Smart has a bit more of a challenge on his hands than he realizes with Beck departing for the ACC. Stockton is a good quarterback, he wouldn't have been recruited in the SEC let alone Georgia if he wasn't. But the QB competition in Athens will be interesting to watch this spring.
Stockton pushed Beck in 2023 for the starting job and again in 2024 but came up short to the veteran passer. Now, with only underclassmen prospects to challenge him this year, he'll look to disprove the narrative that he's sprinting into footsteps too big for him to follow.
Georgia will always be a perennial contender in the SEC and the national title race as long as Smart is at the helm. His recruiting prowess has shown no bounds and the amount of offensive (and defensive) talent he surrounds himself with will be enough to keep Stockton afloat even if he struggles to start 2025.