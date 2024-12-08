Georgia outlasts Texas despite two QB injuries: Best memes and tweets
The Georgia Bulldogs toppled the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game, 22-19, in an OT thriller. It is UGA's second straight week with an overtime victory. It is also Georgia's second victory over Texas this season, securing the Dawgs' spot — and a first-round bye — in the College Football Playoff.
Texas is still a postseason team — a two-loss SEC squad whose two losses were against a single top-five opponent. The resume stacks up. Still, this was a grueling and off-putting loss for the Longhorns, who haven't fully clicked in weeks. Quinn Ewers made countless mistakes and Bert Auburn missed two kicks in a three-point loss. The math ain't complicated there.
It's even more impressive from UGA. It's hard to beat a good team twice in the same season. To paraphrase our greatest college football analyst, Timothee Chalamet, adjustments are made. This was supposed to be a Texas dub.
Instead it's a resounding Georgia victory and proof positive of UGA's worthiness on this stage. The Dawgs have wins over Texas (twice), Tennessee, and Clemson. Even with the losses, there just isn't a more impressive slate of victories from a college football team this season.
What makes this win even more impressive is how the Dawgs accomplished it.
Georgia beats Texas in SEC Championship Game despite multiple dangerous QB hits
Carson Beck injured his shoulder on the final Hail Mary heave of the first half with UGA trailing 6-3.
That thrust untested sophomore Gunner Stockton into the QB1 role — and he answered the call.
With the exception of an ugly interception late in the fourth quarter, Stockton was largely brilliant, stretching the Texas defense with his legs and executing sharply. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 71 yards and added eight yards on the ground, including a critical scramble for first-and-goal near the end of overtime.
The price of that final scramble was steep, however, as Stockton was rocked across the side of his helmet on what was initially ruled a targeting penalty, but ultimately ruled a legal tackle.
Since his helmet came off, Stockton was forced to leave the game for a play. That meant Carson Beck, down to one functional arm, trotted onto the field for first-and-goal in OT. He handed it off to Trevor Etienne, who gashed the stout Texas defense right up the middle for the game-winning touchdown. Everybody saw it coming and nobody stopped it.
This was an incredibly gutsy performance from the Dawgs. Credit where it's due, few coaches can more consistently wrench big performances out of their teams under pressure than Kirby Smart.
Naturally, such a nutty performance inspired plenty of social media gold. Here are a few highlights.
UGA and Texas may meet for a third time in the CFP, for all we know. This season isn't over for either team, and there's a nonzero chance we see Gunner Stockton under the lights again. So, here's to hoping for more quality football, because this game was electric, if a little wonky.