Georgia should be scared of transfer portal threat for Zachariah Branch, Zion
Georgia is already preparing for next season without their quarterback Carson Beck, who announced he’s headed to the NFL Draft. Their offense could take another hit if they don’t manage to get Zachariah Branch.
Branch and his brother Zion, announced they were entering the transfer portal and leaving USC after the season ended. Branch is a deep threat target that saw his role improve with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
He finished 2024 with 47 catches, 503 yards and a touchdown. He’s primarily known as a returner, but had a bigger role with the offense this season. What makes him a sought after prospect is his ability to be a big playmaker.
And Georgia can’t afford to miss out on an offensive playmaker because if the Gunner Stockton era is anything like it was in Thursday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal, without Branch the Bulldogs could be in a whole heap of trouble.
Gunner Stockton, Georgia need all the weapons it can get if they want to get back to College Football Playoff
The Branch brothers were reportedly making a trip to Miami after the New Year, according to Pete Thamel. The Hurricanes are obviously looking to reload as well so them looking at Zachariah Branch isn’t a shock.
If they threaten Georgia’s chances to add another playmaker for Stockton it could be more of a rebuilding year, offensively, than the Bulldogs probably anticipated. That’s not to say Zachariah Branch is a certified game-changer.
He could very well not be all that he’s hyped up to be and not make an impact. And the good thing is wherever he lands, it’s almost certainly a package deal with his brother Zion. That’s also good news for Georgia as Malakhi Starks is most likely headed to the NFL draft as well.
Zion is a defensive back, and recorded 15 tackles with three passes defensed this season. Again, it’s not guaranteed he’s the perfect replacement. But if both brothers land with Kirby Smart’s squad, it could be a big pickup.
Stockton was thrust into the starting lineup due to Beck’s injury so I’d take how he looked the last two games with a grain of salt. That said, if he doesn’t improve, that’s not a good sign for the Bulldogs.
And it’s best to put as many weapons around him as possible to give him the best chance to succeed.