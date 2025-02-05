Georgia state senate is doing its part to help Kirby Smart keep the Dawgs on top
By John Buhler
As if Kirby Smart needed another advantage in recruitment, his Georgia Bulldogs are about to benefit tremendously from a proposed Georgia state senate bill that was filed earlier this week. On3's Pete Nakos did a great job of explaining what the bill entails and why it is so important to programs in the State of Georgia. Simply put, NIL compensation would no longer be subjected to state income tax.
If you think this is only about the rich getting richer in college football, then I do not know what to tell you. Yes, this bill would help out Georgia, but it would also help out Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Kennesaw State considerably in the wonderful world of NIL. This legislation is all about removing any distinct advantages states like Florida, Tennessee and Texas have on Georgia.
Think about the amount of Power Four and Group of Five programs that exist inside of those three states. This includes both public and private institutions. Since Georgia does not want any possible stipulations that gives schools like Florida, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt advantages over Georgia and Georgia Tech, this is a way to amplify the Power Four teams.
News of this bill must be music to Smart and Brent Key's ears, as well as coaches in the Group of Five.
Georgia state senate bill should help Dawgs stay on top in college football
Look. Every state is going to handle NIL differently until we get a universal governing body that is worth a damn to oversee major college football. NIL can be garnered in any sport at pretty much any level of competition, but we all know college football drives the bus. For Georgia, NIL not being subjected to state income tax would give the Dawgs a marked leg up on the competition in recruiting.
For Georgia Tech, this would actually serve as an ace up Key's sleeve to help bridge the gap of some of the perceived challenges of committing to and playing for the Yellow Jackets. Untaxed NIL compensation would do wonders for Dell McGee at Georgia State, Clay Helton at Georgia Southern and new head coach Jerry Mack at Kennesaw State. Obviously, this legislation would help them all.
Overall, it serves the State of Georgia to be as progressive at it can be in the world of NIL. After all, it helps keep some of the best Georgians in-state on the athletic playing field. It could also help Georgia teams be able to recruit and retain players from out-of-state in that regard as well. Simply put, you do not want to lose a top athlete to a program residing in a non-income tax state for this one silly reason.
Every state will go about it differently, but from a competitive standpoint, it makes sense for Georgia.