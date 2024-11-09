This stat about Georgia's dominance since 2020 will break your brain
By Scott Rogust
The Georgia Bulldogs have consistently been one of the top, winning college football programs in the nation. After all, they do have two national titles in the past three years to their credit. This season, they look to win their third in the past four years.
This season, they are 7-1 on the year and hold the No. 2 seed in the first College Football Playoff bracket. In Week 11, however, they face a big test when they take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels. A loss by Georgia would make things much more interesting in the SEC in terms of the rankings. But there is one stat that is pretty wild regarding how dominant the team has been since 2020.
Back on Nov. 7, 2020, Georgia lost 44-28 to the Florida Gators. Since that defeat, the Bulldogs have gone 53-3. Those three losses? They all belong to Alabama. So that was the last time a non-Alabama team defeated Georgia.
Georgia has gone four years since losing to a non-Alabama team
That is just pure dominance by the Bulldogs for the past four years, and it shouldn't be shocking.
Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart became the first program to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012. In the 2021 season, Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 to finally get one-up on Nick Saban and win a national title. The following season, Georgia went undefeated, and beat the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the CFP National Championship Game.
Last season, a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game officially knocked out Georgia from Playoff contention.
This year is much different, as the College Football Playoff expanded to 12-teams. One loss or more won't eliminate teams from contention altogether. Georgia's lone loss this season came against, you guessed it, Alabama. Even a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday shouldn't sink their chances either.
Georgia will take on an Ole Miss team led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who just last week threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-31 win over Arkansas. But he will be facing off against Georgia's defense, which has bailed out some shaky Carson Beck performances this season.
If Ole Miss were to beat Georgia, they will become the first non-Alabama team to accomplish this feat since 2020.