Georgia-Texas winner will emerge as the presumptive favorite to win the SEC and more
In what is billed to be one of the best games of the season, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a top-five-ranked matchup. While this game is not a playoff eliminator game for the Longhorns, it's clear that whoever wins this game will be billed as the favorite to win not only the SEC but the national championship as well.
While these two programs have looked like national title contenders this season, it's clear that Texas will still have doubters with their opponent having lost to Alabama earlier in the season. Still, the Longhorns would be considered the presumptive favorite to win it all.
This is because the Tide's last two weeks have demonstrated that Alabama has some accountability issues on the field with the program making some silly mistakes. In the last two games, Kalen DeBoer's squad suffered a loss to average Vanderbilt and was taken down to the wire against South Carolina last week.
Georgia-Texas winner will emerge as the presumptive favorite to win the SEC, and more
With this game being so important, the play of Georgia's offense will be crucial for the entire 60 minutes. The Bulldogs were unable to do that in their other marquee game against Alabama with Carson Beck's unit being unable to produce anything in the first half. While the team did pick it up in the second half of the game, the program dug themselves into a bigger hole than they could dig themselves out of.
Texas on the other hand has yet to prove itself against a top-tier national title contender with their best wins coming against Michigan and Oklahoma. The Longhorns offense who has played so far this season will battle against an elite Bulldogs defense that is only slightly worse from years past.
As both squads get ready for a game that will surely entertaining, it's clear that whoever wins this game will be the favorite for the SEC and national title this season.