Georgia’s transfer portal loss could be sign of bigger looming win for Bulldogs
By John Buhler
With the College Football Playoff roaring on, the Georgia Bulldogs are not as focused on the transfer portal as much as they should be. To be frank, I do not blame them, as the Dawgs have bigger fish to fry in the coming days and potentially weeks. However, one player that Georgia was reportedly tied to in the transfer portal has since gone to another big program. That would be wide receiver Dane Key.
The former Kentucky standout was briefly tied to Georgia during his time in the portal before siding to commit to Nebraska right around Christmas. While much of the quarterback market has been settled, there are a few more pieces to be had in the wide receiver market. One player that Georgia might be in on even more than expected would have to be USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch.
Branch and his brother Zion are leaving USC with eyes on joining a more winning program in the portal. Given that Zachariah Branch is the bigger name of the two, he may be the one who determines where the brothers could play next year. It is their intention to do so. The two other programs to keep an eye on gaining the Branch Brothers commitments include Arizona State and Oregon beyond UGA.
Former USC interim head coach Donte Williams is a key member of Kirby Smart's defensive staff.
Georgia may be a serious target to land Zachariah Branch in the portal
The Branch Brothers visited Athens shortly before Christmas during the first round of the College Football Playoff. They hail from Las Vegas originally, so West Coast programs like Arizona State and Oregon are very much in play for them as well. Georgia may be on the other side of the country from USC, but we have seen the Dawgs have great success in recent years running a pro style offense.
Zion Branch also plays in the defensive backfield, so that may play a part in all this. Like Smart, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning favors that side of the ball, while Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is more of an offensive-minded guy. Either way, I do not think they would be making a bad decision to go to either of those three programs. Arizona State is arriving and the other two have.
Ultimately, Key going to Nebraska removes one of the other biggest names still left in the transfer portal at wide receiver. Eric Singleton Jr. left Georgia Tech to go to Auburn. Along with Branch, former North Carolina State wideout K.C. Concepcion remains one of the best targets still in the portal. Since Georgia has not really been in on him as much, that could indicate they are a real player for Branch.
At this point, I would be shocked if the Branches go anywhere other than the three playoff programs.