Gerrit Cole didn’t make himself any money with shaky Game 2 start
Gerrit Cole didn’t quite help himself as the offseason looms on the horizon. Sure, he should probably be focused more on helping the New York Yankees win the AL pennant and return to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
In the Yankees’ Game 2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night things didn’t quite go his way. He was pulled one out into the fifth inning after getting into a jam that helped the Guardians get back into the game.
In the first four innings, he allowed four hits and was bailed out by the Guardians’ inability to get timely hits. But it caught up to him in the fifth. The first two batters got on base, then he walked Jose Ramirez. Then Steven Kwan scored on a sacrifice fly.
After walking Lane Thomas, Cole was pulled. And it very well may put a ripple in his offseason plans or decisions.
What should Gerrit Cole do this offseason?
Well based on what he did in Game 2 of the ALCS, it’s a no brainer to return to New York. He’s 34 with four years, $144 million left on the table. It would make sense to take that. This free agency market is loaded and trying to get a payday at his age might not be worth it.
It could work in his favor. Jacob deGrom nabbed a five year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers at 35. But should Cole take that risk?
His run the last six seasons suggests it would be worth it for a team to gamble. While Cole didn’t look his best on Tuesday night, he’s still a solid starter and could demand a pay raise after this season if he does opt out.
He could also opt out to simply force the Yankees to add another year to his contract without looking elsewhere.
Tuesday didn’t provide anymore clarity on what Cole should do after the season is over. What he can do is win a World Series with the Yankees. If he plays well enough to help the Yankees win their first championship since 2009, he may be worth whatever he’s asking.