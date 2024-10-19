Giancarlo Stanton gives rest of Yankees mental blueprint to reach World Series
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees are one win away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009. This comes after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians 8-6 in ALCS Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead.
Yankees designated hitter has played a huge role in getting the Yankees to this point. While his regular season numbers haven't been the greatest over the years, he locks in once it's postseason time. In Game 4, Stanton crushed a three-run homer to extend the Yankees' lead to 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning.
After the game, Stanton was asked about how he was feeling being one win away from reaching the World Series. The Yankees slugger answer can best be described as an example of the "job's not done" mentality.
Giancarlo Stanton has 'job's not done' mentality about Yankees being one win away from World Series
The job is not done just yet for the Yankees. In their illustrious existence, the Yankees have 27 World Series titles to their credit. But they do have some postsesaon disappointments as well.
There's the 2004 ALCS, where the Yankees blew a 3-0 lead over the Boston Red Sox and were eliminated from the postseason. To make matters worse, Boston went on to win the World Series and end "The Curse of the Bambino" with their first championship in 86 years.
In 2017, the Yankees had a 3-2 series lead over the Houston Astros in that year's ALCS. The Astros went on to defeat the Yankees 7-1 in Game 6 and 4-0 in Game 7 to advance to the World Series, which they wn in seven games. This was, of course, the year clouded by the Astros stealing signs from opponents electronically.
The Yankees responded that offseason by trading for Stanton. In his years with New York, Stanton has never made it to the World Series. The Yankees made it to the ALCS twice, where they were defeated in six games in 2019 and swept in 2022 by the Astros.
On Saturday night, the Yankees have a chance to clinch the AL pennant. Entering the game, Stanton has recorded a .300 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage, a .767 slugging percentage, four home runs, five runs, nine RBI, and nine hits in 30 at-bats (eight games).
We'll see if the Yankees can get it done in Game 5. If not, the series heads back to the Bronx for its final two games.