All the cards: Giannis Antetokounmpo will determine if or when Bucks trade him
As the Milwaukee Bucks piece together what has been broken season so far, the franchise faces an uncertain future, especially the looming possibility of Giannis Antetokoumpo leaving.
The Bucks superstar may hold the fate of his team in his hands, and his departure would likely only happen if he requested a trade. Marc Stein, NBA insider, reported that all 29 teams around the league expect the Bucks to hold tightly to Giannis unless he demands to get traded.
"It is understood quite clearly in 29 other front offices that Antetokounmpo is only ever going to be made available for trade if he pushes for it," Stein wrote on Sunday.
Deer in the headlights
Though it may not be in the cards for the Bucks moment, they may have to deal with the reality of trading their franchise cornerstone at some point soon According to Marc Stein, several teams around the league have been internally planning on possibly trading for the eight-time All-Star if he pushes out.
The Bucks are a disappointing 2-8, sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a rough loss to the top teams in the East, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.
Despite the rocky start, the Bucks could still negotiate the right trades to improve their current situation. They could put better pieces around their two superstars, Giannis and Damian Lillard, to turn their season around.
Giannis remains signed with the Bucks and continues to be a stellar player, averaging 30.1 points,12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Now it seems his future could depend on how well the team addresses its current struggles.