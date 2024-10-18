Giannis Antetokounmpo explains why he's different from LeBron, KD and other NBA legends
Giannis Antetokoumpo has established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history.
The 29-year-old, Milwaukee Bucks star has already accomplished much throughout his impressive career, winning two MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.
While responding to a fan in a video for Complex, the Greek Freak made a shocking revelation about himself while putting his name alongside some of the greatest NBA players.
"You're witnessing greatness," said Antetokounmpo. "As much as people hate on me, they take my game for granted. One of the most efficient players in the league ever."
He added, "I've never seen a player that the other team created defense for him," Antetokump said. "Shaq (O'Neal) played his game. Kobe (Bryant) played his game. (Michael) Jordan played his game. KD (Kevin Durant) played his game. LeBron (James) played his game. Only one player made the other team create walls for him, and it's Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of a kind
The Greek Freak has never shied away when discussing his game or those who came before him.
In the video, Giannis refers to the "Giannis Wall," a defensive scheme designed to hinder his drives to the basket.
Similar defensive strategies have been employed against other legends, like the Hack-a-Shaq, which was formed to send Shaquille O'Neal to the free-throw line.
Luckily, Antetkoumpo managed to crack the code on the Giannis Wall, which led him to win his first NBA championship.
As he enters year 11 of his career, Antetokoumpo is still at the peak of his power. Last season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists — he is still one of the best in the league and has no sign of slowing down.
He will look to bounce back from a strained left calf injury that sidelined him for most of the Bucks' first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers when his Bucks kick off their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 23.