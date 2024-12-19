Giannis Antetokounmpo's list of accomplishments after NBA Cup is rivaled only by LeBron's
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Emirates Cup finals by a score of 97-81. They were fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double, putting up 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-for-19 shooting.
After going a perfect 7-0 and averaging 30.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 2.8 blocks on 67 percent shooting during the In-Season Tournament, Antetokounmpo was rightfully named the Emirates Cup MVP.
If you look at the list of Antetokounmpo's career accomplishments, it is only rivaled by LeBron James. Antetokounmpo is an eight-time All-Star and All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive, the 2017 Most Improved Player, two-time MVP, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, the 2021 All-Star Game MVP, a 2021 NBA Champion and Finals MVP, a member of the 75th Anniversary team, and now a 2024 NBA Cup Champion and MVP.
The only other player to win an MVP, Finals MVP, All-Star game MVP, and the In-Season Tournament MVP, is LeBron James. It helps that Antetokounmpo and James are the only two In-Season Tournament MVPs but nonetheless, they are both some of the greatest players of all time.
Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo rank all-time after winning the In-Season Tournament MVP?
Looking at the list of accomplishments that Antetokounmpo has accomplished throughout his career, begs the question of where he ranks all-time. Since he's a member of the 75th Anniversary Team and a universal decision at that, it's safe to say he's at least top 75 but he's higher.
Antetokounmpo is the only player to win a Most Improved Player, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and In-Season Tournament MVP. Since the In-Season Tournament has only been around for two years, he has an unfair advantage. If you want to look at the only players to win an MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and a Finals MVP; the list is Antetokounmpo, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan.
The only players to win multiple MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year, and a Finals MVP, is Antetokounmpo and Jordan.
Going deeper into Antetokounmpo's accomplishments, he's one of 15 players to win multiple MVPs and one of 13 to win back-to-back MVPs. He's one of five players to win an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and one of three players to win both in the same season.
Antetokounmpo had five straight seasons, from 2018-19 to 2022-23, of being a unanimous selection to First Team All-NBA, while no other player had more than three straight seasons of being a unanimous selection. In the first four of the seasons, he was also First Team All-Defense as well.
Looking at his statistical accomplishments, he's the only player to have multiple seasons of averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Which he did four years in a row. Last season, he became the first player ever to average at least 30 points per game on 60 percent shooting from the floor for a full season. Antetokounmpo is doing that again this season but leading the league in scoring and has yet to have a game shooting below 50 percent from the field.
It is safe to say that Antetokounmpo is one of the 20 greatest players but there is a case he’s a top 15 player all-time. His list of accomplishments, in both accolades and statistics, he's truly one-of-one.