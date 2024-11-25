Giannis Antetokounmpo is about to get much-needed reinforcements as the Bucks try to right ship
The 2024-25 season has yet to go as the Milwaukee Bucks had hoped. The team has been plagued with several glaring issues and injuries to key players, which have contributed to their underwhelming start to the season.
However, hope is emerging as the Bucks prepare to welcome back one of their essential players.
ESPN Insider Sham Charania reported that Bucks All-Star swingman Kris Middleton had been medically cleared and working his way back to the lineup after getting double ankle surgery during the offseason.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers also confirmed that Middleton will likely to make his season debut this week, per ESPN.
“Doc Rivers told us he expects Middleton to be available next week,” Katie George said. “But he hedged by saying it’s ultimately up to Middleton and how his body feels. They [Bucks] want him to feel his best before bringing him back.”
He chimed in ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls last week that he was close to returning.
"He's looked good," Rivers said. “He's working his butt off. Listen, I think he's close. And he's just going to keep working. This is the best I've seen him, I will say that.”
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Khris Middleton's return only makes the Bucks a better team
It's good news for a Bucks team that is still trying to claw its way back to relevancy. Middleton, who has been gradually ramping up his activity since the preseason while limited to 3-on-3 action, is now poised to make his season debut, and his return could give the Bucks an offensive spark they desperately need.
Middleton has been a fan favorite in Milwaukee and has served as the perfect co-star next to Giannis Antetokoumpo, helping him win a championship in 2020. His presence will alleviate the scoring burden on Giannis and Damian Lillard and add much-needed spacing and playmaking to the offense.
The Bucks are hot after winning off five of their last six games and getting him back would only help make the Bucks a better team.