Giannis Antetokounmpo stirs trade rumors with exasperated postgame comments

Giannis: "Came to New York lost by 30. We don't compete…I'm not OK w that s*t"

…

(To off camera) "Hey man if you don't wanna be here you can leave"

…

"If you not frustrated w losing GTFOH"

…

"Don't have lot of times [at] MSG…Sometimes we take that s*t for granted. I'm not" pic.twitter.com/H8Sw5P8Vae