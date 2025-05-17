Giannis dream is still within reach for the Warriors, but with a catch

It may sound like a wild Fantasy Basketball trade, but it could be a reality. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry could be an unbelievable pairing that would get each player another ring.

According to ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, it could be a reality, if everything fell into place.

Windhorst doesn't believe a deal like this could be done in an open market situation. Giannis hits free agency in two years. He's owed $54.1 million in 2025-26 and $58.45 in 2026-27. If he were to stay with the Bucks, there is a player option for $62.7 in 2027-28.

If Giannis were to approach the Milwaukee Bucks and demand to be traded to a specific team, it could be a reality.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would need to force his way to the Warriors

"If we do reach that point where Giannis was going to look around, he will have agency in this. He has two years left on his contract. The Bucks don't have to listen to him. But if he were to come to Milwaukee and say, I want to play with Steph [Curry], there could be a deal worked out," Windhorst said.

"The same would apply, in my view, to the [New York] Knicks or [Los Angeles Lakers], if he says I want to be a Knicks, send me to New York or I want to be a Laker. These are big ifs. Those trades can get worked out. But if it's just an open market, none of those three teams, in my opinion, could win a bidding war with the Bucks."

That's a lot of what-ifs. Any of these deals would be tremendous for their respective team and the NBA. The return for the Bucks could be impressive as well. While it could be fun, it's not rooted in reality.

As the summer goes along, it will be the talk of the offseason if Giannis decides he is ready to move on to another team. Giannis and Steph would be an excellent tandem. As would Giannis and LeBron. Get your popcorn ready!