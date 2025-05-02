Giannis requesting a trade could be a disaster for the Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the cornerstone for the Milwaukee Bucks, serving as their driving force for years.

However, after being unceremoniously bounced in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks are possibly moving towards a future without the Greek Freak.

The Bucks would likely only consider trading Giannis if he asked them to, something that would come after he meets with ownership in the coming weeks to discuss the direction of the organization. If a trade happened, the Bucks could expect to get a massive return for the future Hall of Famer. The Phoenix Suns might want to get in the mix, but Giannis on the market isn't a good thing for them.

Potential Giannis trade could mess up the Kevin Durant trade market

The outlook for the Suns and Bucks looks bleak. Since meeting in the 2021 NBA Finals, both teams have managed their futures with win now moves that haven't worked. The Suns made the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant in 2023. They then added Bradley Beal that offseason to create a super team that ultimately fell apart.

All signs point to a rebuild in Phoenix after a disappointing season. The team finished 36-46, parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer and now the Suns are likely to explore trades for Durant. But any team that would theoretically be interested in Durant — the Spurs, the Thunder, the Warriors, the Heat, the Rockets — would almost certainly prefer Giannis.

Durant could be the team's biggest trade chip, and moving him could signal the Suns' reset for the future. However, the Bucks may get a bigger return because he may give them a better chance to compete.

Despite how brilliant Durant has remained throughout the years, Giannis, who turns 31 in December, is significantly younger as a player still in his prime, especially after this season, in which he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists and probably finish in top five in MVP voting. He also has two years left on his contract.

There is no wrong answer to the Durant or Giannis debate. Teams like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs could benefit from adding either player, but it feels like you'll get more out of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. If he hits the market, the Suns may find fewer suitors offering less for Durant.