Giannis wishlist item should eliminate one potential suitor from contention

The NBA offseason is still a month or so away from getting going, but drama has already picked up. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly "open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere," for the first time in his career, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Based on a rumored wishlist item, though, one team that has been linked heavily to him, the Brooklyn Nets, should be eliminated.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play alongside another top star player who would take some burden off him, per @ShamsCharania.



According to Charania, Antetokounmpo hopes to play alongside another high-end star who could help lessen some of the burden he'd have to carry. After watching him play with a lackluster supporting cast seemingly every year since the Bucks won the NBA title, this mindset makes sense. It also should eliminate the Nets from his consideration.

Nets don't fit Giannis Antetokounmpo's wishlist item

The Nets are in the Giannis sweepstakes because they play in a major market and have a plethora of draft picks. It has nothing to do with the team they have on the court. Trading for a generational talent in the middle of his prime like Giannis is a no-brainer in most cases. The lack of talent they can conceivably surround him with is why the Nets are less than an ideal fit from Giannis' perspective, and frankly, why the team shouldn't go all-in to get him.

Even after trading for him, the Houston Rockets would still likely have Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson in town. The Miami Heat would likely have Bam Adebayo. Victor Wembanyama would be with the San Antonio Spurs. The Oklahoma City Thunder would have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and several others. Who would Brooklyn's second-best player be, Cam Thomas?

Thomas has his strengths, but he cannot be anywhere near the second-best player on a team that would conceivably hope to compete for a championship. The Nets would have draft picks left over even after trading for Giannis in this hypothetical world, but who can they realistically trade for to pair with him? Even if the Nets win the Draft Lottery, wouldn't the Bucks command that pick given Brooklyn's lack of other prized assets?

If Antetokounmpo's primary goal with getting out of Milwaukee is to improve his living conditions, it's tougher to do much better than New York City. If he wants to win championships, though, the Nets trading their valuable picks for him and surrounding him with the likes of Thomas and other young but not great players doesn't help him much.

The Nets will always be in the picture, but there's a reason why teams like the Rockets and Spurs have better odds to land him.