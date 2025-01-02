Giants 2025 home schedule signals worst is yet to come for New York
By Scott Rogust
New York Giants fans aren't exactly finding many positives heading into the offseason. The team is 3-13 on the year and out of position to draft a top quarterback prospect due to their win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. They currently pick fourth overall and may fall further down the board if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles' backups in Week 18. Whatever happens, all eyes will be on team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, as they decide whether to keep general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, or let go of one or both of them.
As if the vibes weren't already low for Giants fans, they received the home schedule for next season. Let's just say, it's going to be a gauntlet.
Besides playing division rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys, the Giants will also have to play the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers.
As Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post points out, six of those teams are currently set to participate in the playoffs this season.
Giants vibes are even lower after receiving 2025 home schedule
Going 3-13 so far this season and having to face six playoff teams at home next year? Talk about brutal. The Chiefs are, well, the Chiefs. The Chargers have turned things around under head coach Jim Harbaugh in his first year. The Green Bay Packers have double-digit wins in a tough NFC North. The Vikings are in contention for the No. 1 seed with Sam Darnold putting up incredible numbers, who is expected to be back in 2025. That's a tough field for the Giants to play at home.
The immediate questions to start the offseason once Week 18 ends is who will be leading the charge this offseason. Recent reporting indicates that Mara would like to keep both Schoen and Daboll, but he wants to meet with both to discuss plans heading into the 2025 season. Plus, Schoen and Daboll aren't considered a package deal, meaning that one of the two could stay while the other is let go.
Whoever is leading the charge will have to find a way to improve the roster. While Schoen's 2024 rookie class looks fantastic, there are still so many holes on the roster, notably at quarterback, offensive line, and secondary. Unless they are addressed, 2025 could be a hellish year, especially with the opponents that will be visiting MetLife Stadium.