The Giants' best-case scenario at quarterback still does not seem all that appealing

Unless the New York Giants want to move up from No. 3, they are not going to be in a great position to land one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. New York could be in the market to trade up with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, but they need a quarterback as well. So what are the G-Men to do? Well, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network seems to like Aaron Rodgers switching New York teams.

With the New York Jets moving on from Rodgers under their new administration, Rodgers needs to find a new place to play. Rapoport argues Rodgers may not be as good as the top quarterback free agent in this cycle in Sam Darnold, but he is definitely better than another aging veteran like Russell Wilson. Saying that Rodgers is better than Wilson is not what you really want to hear about a player.

However, the Giants have effectively pivoted off Daniel Jones, opting to bring Tommy DeVito back on another contract. Rodgers thrives playing for an offensive-minded head coach. He had that in Green Bay with Mike McCarthy and Matt LaFleur, but did not get that with the Jets playing for Robert Saleh. Brian Daboll may not be a good head coach, but he was an exceptional offensive mind with Buffalo.

For the right amount of cash, Rodgers can be the ideal bridge quarterback the Giants are looking for.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Giants have interest in Aaron Rodgers, and it makes sense. Let's explore. pic.twitter.com/GpBxRa78Xx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025

Of course, I am sure most of the Giants' fanbase would prefer Joe Schoen traded up for Cam Ward.

Aaron Rodgers could be the bridge quarterback for the New York Giants

Look. Every year there are roughly eight teams vying for a Super Bowl, as well as eight other teams who start the year with virtually no shot at making the playoffs. As for the other 16, they need the season to unfold to see what they were really all about. Where do you think the Giants reside in the NFL hierarchy? Exactly! This is a bottom-quarter team if I ever saw one. What is the downside to this?

If Rodgers plays well, or even up to his lofty standard, the Giants can become a more attractive landing spot for prospective free agents, which includes players potentially wanting to be traded over there. Rodgers could play for a few more years, but the Giants should enter this possible quarterback arrangement with very little expectations. If the team stinks with him, they can draft someone in 2026.

It may not be a great sell, but it just goes to show how much Rodgers' stock has depreciated in the last three years. In a weird way, that is why he is being compared to the likes of Darnold and Wilson entering free agency by top insiders like Rapoport. All three had one bad year after another, resulting in them essentially bouncing around the NFL. Rodgers is available, but should the Giants pursue him?

While it may not be the worst idea in the world, Rodgers is not going to elevate the Giants' low ceiling.