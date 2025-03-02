Giants had all their chips on Matthew Stafford which leaves them with a backup plan

The New York Giants celebrated their 100th season in 2024, but the season proved to be one they’d like to forget. A humiliating appearance on HBO’s 'Hard Knocks' series highlighted how they prioritized quarterback Daniel Jones over running back Saquon Barkley.

The series only made the team look worse as the season progressed. While Barkley led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship, the Giants finished with an abysmal 3-14 record. Jones won just three games for the Giants after signing a monster four-year, $160 million contract extension two years ago. In late November, the sixth-year quarterback was benched and subsequently released.

The Giants began their search for a capable passer by targeting Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. New York spent a month on trying to get a deal done to acquire the 36-year-old quarterback and “got close” to finalizing a trade, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Ultimately, Stafford chose not to uproot his family this late into his career and signed an extension with Los Angeles.

Giants backup plan at quarterback includes struggling veterans

After striking out on Stafford, the Giants will have to turn to a backup plan. Fortunately for New York, there may be quite a few veterans to choose from during free agency.

The Giants have reportedly been open to signing up for the Aaron Rodgers experience, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rodgers already lives in the area due to his tumultuous two-year stint with the New York Jets, but there may be better options than the 41-year-old at this stage of his career.

There has been some speculation about interest in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, but it’s hard to imagine that he would want to return to the Meadowlands. If the Giants wisely choose to avoid any former Jets quarterback, Russell Wilson could also be an option. Wilson considers the Giants as an option if he is unable to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fowler reported.

Regardless of which direction they go in, the Giants should consider pairing a veteran quarterback with a rookie who can sit and learn as a backup. The Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which puts them within range to select either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders, who are the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s class.

There has been speculation that the Tennessee Titans could be open to trading the first pick if the Giants want to have select one of the two in particular. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is an exclusive rights free agent, is expected to return. With Drew Lock set to be an unrestricted free agent, DeVito will be the only quarterback on the roster.