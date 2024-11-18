Giants doomsday scenario unlocked: What if Howie Roseman and the Eagles fix Daniel Jones?
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Giants have had to bear the agony of watching Saquon Barkley thrive across enemy lines. Barkley spent the early stage of his career as the centerpiece of New York’s offense, and the Giants foolishly allowed the star to test the open market this offseason.
Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, a hated NFC East division rival who provided him with the supporting cast that the Giants never could. Surrounded by talent, the former No. 2 overall pick has been able to spread his wings and soar. Barkley has spun out of tackles and evaded defenders with backward hurdles to help Philadelphia get into the win column.
Meanwhile, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones — who general manager Joe Schoen picked to keep over Barkley — has been demoted to third-string in anticipation of his inevitable release during the upcoming offseason.
Meadowlands Nightmare: Could Philadelphia Eagles fix Daniel Jones?
As Jones faces an uncertain future on the open market, he may have an opportunity to follow in Barkley’s footsteps and join the Eagles. That would certainly create some dread and cause some heads to roll in New York.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has already proven that he can take a former Giants player and resurrect his career. Jones’ ability to create yards with his legs would fit into Philadelphia’s offensive scheme, and the Eagles offensive line is far better than the one Jones got pummeled behind in New York. The 27-year-old quarterback’s best season also came when he had a strong running game with Barkley in the backfield.
HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series offered insight on New York’s decision-making process in the early stages of the offseason. During the series, Giants owner John Mara shared his feelings about Barkley’s free agency with Schoen before the Eagles signed him.
“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Mara told Schoen. “As I’ve told you, I’ve been around enough players, but he’s the most popular player we have, by far.”
It’s a fascinating look inside of an NFL owner’s mind. Barkley was the engine of the team’s offense, but Mara seemed concerned about fan perception more than anything else. What would that perception be if Jones got thrust into a starting role in Philadelphia if Jalen Hurts were to be sidelined and ended up hoisting a Lombardi Trophy under green confetti?
As absurd as it may seem, it’s not much different than backup quarterback Nick Foles leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship after taking over for a MVP candidate in the middle of the season.
Still, it’s an unlikely nightmare scenario. Resuscitating Jones’ career would be much more difficult than simply plugging Barkley into the lineup. Jones will also have other options that provide a better opportunity to see the field, especially since the Eagles already have Hurts at the helm.