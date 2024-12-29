Giants draft scenarios: Will NY lose the No. 1 pick if they beat the Colts?
The New York Giants planned a big celebration for the 2024 season, which was set to be their 100th as an active NFL franchise. Whether it was bold throwback uniforms or an appearance on the offseason version of Hard Knocks, the Giants planned on making themselves a prominent part of the story of the 2024 campaign.
John Mara's team has become a prominent story, however, for all the wrong reasons. New York's 2-13 start has it on pace for its worst season since 1965, which is the last time the Giants held the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. While foggy weather will keep banner planes from flying over their final home game against the Indianapolis Colts today, the Giants could still find a way to make things worse for themselves in the future.
How would a win over the Colts impact the Giants' draft position?
Thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Giants are in possession of the top pick in the draft thanks to being the only NFL team sitting on two wins. There are still two chances for New York to screw that position up, however, thanks to the fact that their opponents' strength of schedule is the strongest of any team in contention for the top pick with two weeks to go.
A win over the Colts — who are trying to stay alive for the playoffs with backup Joe Flacco under center — would drop the Giants from the first pick all the way to the sixth pick, according to Tankathon. While strength of schedule metrics vary week-to-week, the Giants' figure will only get stronger with a seven-win Colts team and 12-win Eagles team on tap over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Even if the Giants do lose to the Colts, they could find themselves in a situation where they face a Philadelphia team resting starters in Week 18, increasing the odds they could stumble into a win there as well. Losing both games is imperative for the franchise's future since the Giants are finally in position to have their pick of potential franchise quarterbacks in the draft, a position that will disappear if they lose again by winning.