Giants draft steal already pushing for bigger role than fans expect

The New York Giants have infamously struggled to protect their quarterbacks. Since 2018, Daniel Jones was the eighth-most sacked QB in the league and even in the Eli Manning era, protection was a luxury after the team won Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Every general manager in that time has tried to build a sustainable offensive line that can give the team's passers ample time to deliver the football to their targets. Every year a new lineman prospect was brought in and every year, there was little improvement (ahem, Ereck Flowers).

But maybe this year's prospect could change the tide for the G-Men. Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow was selected in the fifth round (154th overall) out of Purdue and considered one of the biggest draft steals of the class.

Marcus Mbow is a NEW YORK GIANT! Attitude, toughness and athleticism!



pic.twitter.com/tpR2xJO6uQ — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) April 26, 2025

Giants fifth-round draft pick Marcus Mbow could make an instant impact in rookie season

One problem the Giants encountered frequently in 2023 and 2024 was injuries, especially to the offensive line. The team's depth was nowhere near adequate to handle the multiple absences but Mbow believes he offers a versatile option to help plug holes when they appear.

"I feel like I can succeed at all five positions," he told reporters on Saturday at New York's rookie mini camp. "I like to know every position on the line, like what each role is no matter what's going on ... being able to play all positions will be better for myself at tackle or at guard or at center."

Whether Mbow secures a starting spot for Week 1 or not, he could turn out to be the ultimate utility man for the Giants in the event veterans like Jermaine Eluemunor or Evan Neal (who has a lengthy injury history) go down mid-season.

At Purdue he played at the right tackle position his final two seasons, where in 446 snaps he allowed just four sacks and two quarterback hits. Before that, Mbow played at right guard hole, posting a 98.4 blocking efficiency score while not giving up a single sack and just 11 total pressures in 551 snaps during the 2023 season.

He hasn't graded less than 70.0 in overall blocking and if he finds a way to repeat those performances, opposing defenses are going to have a seriously tough time collapsing the pocket.