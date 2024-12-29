Giants fans freak out as team scores their way out of No. 1 pick: Best memes, tweets
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants entered Week 17 positioned to pick first overall at the 2025 NFL Draft but after exploding for a 45-33 late-season victory over the Indianapolis Colts, that's no longer a certainty.
New York (3-13) won its first and only home game of the 2024 season and scored 40 or more points for the first time since 2019. Finding that kind of offensive prowess so late in the year may have spiked the team's opportunity to have any player it wants in the incoming draft class.
Per Tankathon, New York holds the third pick as of the conclusion of the early window of NFL games on Sunday. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans now sit ahead respectively.
New York will need to lose its final game in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles and receive some help if it wants to regain the No. 1 pick but ultimately it seems highly unlikely. The Giants haven't selected first in the draft since 1965.
Giants fans melt down online over No. 1 pick being given away in win over Colts
Of course, winning at home and ending a 10-game losing streak should send any fanbase into a wild frenzy. Well in New York, it wasn't the good kind of wild frenzy that resulted.
Giants fans in the stadium may have been cheering when the team scored its first second half kick return for a touchdown since 1949, but everywhere else it was a sign of impending disaster in the long run for the franchise.
High quality performances by backup quarterback Drew Lock and weapons like rookie duo Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. would normally be flashes of brilliance signaling positive change could be on the horizon. New York fans certainly didn't like usually quite receivers like Wan'Dale Robinson finding the endzone with ease in a meaningless game.
With New York causing some draft order chaos (the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders also won early) fans flocked to find out what the ramifications would be. So much so, they actually crashed the Tankathon website.
While a quarterback will certainly still be the pick for New York come April, how much will they have to give up if anything to ensure it's getting a franchise-altering passer? And if they can't move up, will they settle for less or find another position to address?
Needless to say the Giants are in quite a pickle now after figuring out how to score and win games when it means way too little, way too late.