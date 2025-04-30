Giants fans will finally get a glimpse at their rookie class this spring

The New York Giants have received plenty of praise for their 2025 NFL Draft class, particularly in the first round. With the No. 3 overall pick, the Giants selected Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who was believed to be the top player in the entire draft. Then, they traded back up into Round 1 to select their quarterback of the future in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Giants fans are eagerly anticipating seeing the two, and the rest of the 2025 draft class don the team's uniform and take the field. Giants fans will get their first look at the rookie class during the offseason workout programs.

When will Giants rookies take the field for offseason workout program?

The Giants' 2025 draft class will have to report for rookie minicamp, which officially begins on May 9 and ends on May 11.

From there, the rookies will take the field with the other members of the roster for organized team activities. It's important to note that OTAs are not mandatory. For the Giants, OTAs run on the following dates:

May 27-28

May 30

June 2-3

June 5

June 9-10

June 12-13

The final step of the Giants' offseason workout program is mandatory minicamp which runs on June 17 and 18. After that, the Giants will head on a break until the start of training camp, which will be determined at a later date.

Most of the attention this offseason will be on Carter, especially when practicing alongside fellow draft mate Darius Alexander and stars Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Then, there's Dart, who will get to show the coaching staff what he can bring and, hopefully, expedite the process to turn him into the starter. For now, Russell Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback heading into the season. Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito will serve as the backups.

Other names to keep an eye on are running back Cam Skattebo, the wrecking ball who could form quite the tandem with Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Marcus Mbow, who could very well make a run as the team's right tackle at some point in the season.

There is much more hope surrounding the Giants following the NFL Draft. Now, fans can't wait to see when the rookies will take the field for practices. The good news is, the fanbase won't have to wait long!