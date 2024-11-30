Giants have a real debate about how to use No. 1 pick in NFL Draft if they land it
By John Buhler
The New York Giants are not good, and are going nowhere fast. At 2-10 on the season after falling on Thanksgiving Day to the mediocre Dallas Cowboys, we have to wonder what the Giants are even doing as a franchise. Outside of two seasons since Eli Manning won his second Super Bowl, the Giants have consistently been among the worst-run franchises in the NFL. They need to rebuild this.
Under no circumstances should Brian Daboll be allowed to coach this team next year, let alone his former Buffalo Bills compadre Joe Schoen rebuild it. The Tisch-Maras, or whatever we want to call this antiquated, decadent ownership group, needs to take a clean cloth, wipe the caked-on dirt off the mirror and take a good, hard look at whatever is staring them back in the face. What even is this?
The Giants are very much in contention to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they were the first team in the NFL to lose its 10th game of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders later matched their mark of futility a day later on Black Friday. So with that in mind, should the Giants go with a quarterback if they end up with the No. 1 overall pick, or do they take the best player available?
Look for college stars like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to potentially be their pick.
What New York Giants' NFL Draft priority should be if they get No. 1 pick
This is a very interesting dichotomy for a team like the Giants, especially when compared to a team like the Raiders. I would venture to guess that all things equal, the Raiders would almost certainly take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Giants might do what they do best and waffle. Sanders and Ward would look good in Silver and Black, but they could also suit up for the Giants, too.
If I were calling the shots with the new regime in New York, here is what I would do. I would evaluate the quarterback market multiple times over before potentially deciding to go down the best player available route. The Giants have been largely pitiful for the last several years because of Daniel Jones' consistently abysmal quarterback play. I would not hate for the Giants to potentially trade back here.
Overall, I would trust the new regime's judgement to do the right thing here. To me, I would prioritize taking a quarterback like Sanders, Ward or whomever over a player like Hunter. This is because a quarterback is the most valuable position on the field. They win and lose teams games, whereas players like Hunter win or lose possessions. The Giants need to save themselves from ... themselves.
Unless the quarterback market is beyond repair, I would prioritize taking a signal-caller if I were them.