Joe Schoen said he's on the hot seat without saying it by revealing QB plan

After winning just three games in 2024, the New York Giants are in need of massive upgrades on offense. Specifically, they need a quarterback to help first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers utilize his skills properly and find the end zone more frequently.

The Daniel Jones experiment ended poorly. General manager Joe Schoen had to release him before Thanksgiving while backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito struggling to show any semblance of improvement from Jones.

Schoen spoke to reporters ahead of the NFL Combine on Tuesday and, naturally, he had to speak about his plan to fix the offense and win more games next year.

"[Quarterback] is the most important position in football, and we have one on our roster right now...we need better play out of that position than what we've had"



"We need better play out of that position than what we've had."

Joe Schoen is on the hot seat and he knows it.

With the No. 3 overall pick, Schoen and New York will be expected to select one of two passers available and considered at the top of this draft class. Those would be Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders but Schoen is keeping his cards close to his chest, saying Tuesday that the team will look for the best quarterback it can who can win more games in 2025.

"We've got to be better, we were a three-win team. We have the resources to improve the roster. We made some decisions after the first year when we won, and they didn't work out."



"We made some decisions after the first year when we won, and they didn't work out," Schoen said.

Schoen didn't provide specifics. Schoen didn't say through the draft, through free agency (i.e. Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson), or through the trade block (i.e. Matthew Stafford).

But that kind of awareness comes with some added pressure. Schoen may have been given an extra year by team co-owner John Mara but he definitely sounds like a guy who knows he needs to deliver now or his time is up.

"Where we are financially from a salary cap standpoint is great, we have premium draft capital… I feel like we have the resources to improve this roster," he continued Tuesday. "I’m not going to make desperate moves for my own sake. I have too much respect for the organization to do that."

Giants fans will be glued to their screens from now until April hoping Schoen can make responsible decisions and actually find players who will make an instant impact to the team's win-loss column.