Giants are in last-ditch territory with Aaron Rodgers

NFL free agency hasn't even started yet but the New York Giants are already slipping to the "losers" side of the inevitable rankings. With major quarterback dominos like Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields off the board by Monday, general manager Joe Schoen is running out of options and fast.

His reported top option has been former New York Jets signal caller Aaron Rodgers but after Monday's action he could miss out on him too. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of swooping in and snagging his signature as soon as Tuesday.

Florio suggested Rodgers could be more enamored by the Steelers vacancy because there's more job security. Schoen is on a tight leash in 2025 and could be booted if the Rodgers experiment doesn't work. In Pittsburgh, the four-time league MVP is more likely to get a second season and close out his Pro Football Hall of Famer-worthy career.

Giants must make irrefusable last-ditch offer to Aaron Rodgers or settle for Russell Wilson

Like any bidding war, money talks. If Schoen is truly committed to Rodgers as the team's quarterback, he's going to have to cough up some serious cash to convince the 41-year-old to stay in East Rutherford, New Jersey and risk being in this position again next offseason.

If they're spurned for the second time in a month by a high-profile veteran passer, the backup plans to the backup plan aren't entirely appetizing.

There's literally zero chance Schoen will pursue Daniel Jones, who he released in late November, leaving Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston left at the bottom of the barrel. After that, it's off to the NFL Draft where Schoen would have to put together an enticing package of picks to convince the Tennessee Titans to part with the No. 1 pick - presumably to select Miami QB Cam Ward.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson indicated Monday night that Wilson has virtually no market beyond the Giants. So, at the very least, Schoen can't let him slip through his fingers.

Schoen is in a "prove it" year but he'll be off to the worst possible start imaginable if he can't sign Rodgers this week. If he can't secure Wilson as a consolation prize, then team owner John Mara might as well begin the search for his replacement a year early.