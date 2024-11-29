Giants legend announces retirement after random Cardinals season that never should've happened
By Lior Lampert
Following a forgetful age-37 campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals, shortstop Brandon Crawford has officially announced his retirement after 14 MLB seasons.
Crawford took to Instagram to break the news and share a heartfelt message:
"I'm incredibly grateful for all the years I spent playing the game I love," Crawford stated. "... but now it is time for me to spend it with the people I'm most thankful for."
After 13 years with the San Francisco Giants, Crawford spent his final season as a pro with the Cardinals. So, he dedicated separate farewell messages to both clubs. But as you can see by the disparity in length, the now-ex-infielder fondly remembers his stint in the Bay Area compared to St. Louis.
While Crawford's tenure with the Cardinals certifiably happened, no one will remember that more than his wildly successful run in San Fran. He was a massive part of the Giants' dominant decade-plus-long stretch, contributing tremendously to two World Series titles.
A four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star with the Giants, Crawford was known for flashing the leather. His defensive prowess enabled him to enjoy a prosperous career. He was an integral part of the franchise, even earning NL MVP consideration in 2016 and 2021.
Meanwhile, Crawford was limited to 28 uneventful games with the Cardinals this past season before getting released in August. He posted a -0.2 WAR and below-average league-average .544 OPS while batting .169/.263/.282 with one home run and four RBIs. Moreover, oddly enough, St. Louis deployed him as a third baseman and designated hitter. It was his first experience at either position throughout his journey in the majors.
With the cleats hung up, Crawford rides off into the sunset with a lifetime .249/.318/.395 slash line and 147 homers. However, virtually all his achievements and production came as a member of the Giants -- not the Cardinals.