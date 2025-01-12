Giants legend Victor Cruz calls Malik Nabers "superstar," urges team to build winner
By Quinn Everts
Victor Cruz knows something about building around wide receivers. In 2011, he was first on the New York Giants — and third in the NFL — with 1,523 receiving yards. Cruz powered the Giants to a Super Bowl XLVI championship, the first TD of that game. He was named an All-Pro after the 2011 season, then followed up a breakout season with another 1000-yard plus season in 2012.
Injuries cut Cruz' career short and limited him to just 70 career games, but not before he stamped himself as a Giants legend. Now, Cruz sees the potential of a transcendent star in Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers, who was the biggest bright spot on a Giants team that finished 3-14 on the season.
"I love the way he catches the football, I love his explosiveness. I think he's an absolute superstar at the position, and we need to make sure that we cultivate that," Cruz said in an interview with FanSided.
"He's earned the right to be in contention and be on a team that is in contention every year, so hopefully the Giants can provide that in years to come," said Cruz. The take isn't crazy — Nabers finished the season with over 1,200 yards and 7 touchdowns, and recorded 14 games of at least five catches, the most in NFL rookie history.
"I think he understands where he's been drafted, and what comes with, and he understands that there's a lot on his shoulders. And I think he's handled that tremendously this year, not only on the field but off it as well. So I just love his game."
Victor Cruz is impressed by Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Nabers gets the most national attention, but fellow Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. blossomed into a young star this year, too. The fifth-round pick from Purdue finished the season with over 1100 scrimmage yards and 6 touchdowns.
"He wants to continue to prove not only to the organization but to the entire league that he belongs," Cruz said about Tracy Jr, who took over the Giants starting running back role during the season.
"He's excited to be here, he's excited to be a Giant and wear that blue uniform at home."
Excitement was hard to come by for NYG in 2024; but if anyone can speak on success as a Giant, it's the best player from a Giants team that won a Super Bowl. Nabers and Tracy Jr. are building blocks on the Giants offense.
Thanks to Victor Cruz, who is partnering with Finish Ultimate Dishwasher Detergent.