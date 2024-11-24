Giants need to fire Brian Daboll before they lose Malik Nabers to pure frustration
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants were boarded and pillaged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The 30-7 loss was a horrific follow up to what was a tumultuous week for the organization.
The team released quarterback Daniel Jones and promoted third-stringer Tommy DeVito to starter in what appears to be a clear indication of tanking by head coach Brian Daboll.
Sunday's game plan reflected that as well and one Giants player was definitely not happy with Daboll's decisions. He didn't call for regime change but publicly eviscerating the performance post-game is close enough.
Giants star receiver Malik Nabers clearly wants Brian Daboll gone
At his locker post-game, Giants 2024 first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers really ripped into Daboll's play calling. He told reporters to "talk to [Daboll] about" why he didn't receive a single target in the first half. He ended the game with 64 yards on six receptions (nine targets).
"I go out there first, second quarter, don't get the ball, then start getting targets at the end," Nabers said bluntly, clearly frustrated. "I can't do nothing. Start getting the ball when it's 30-0, what do you want me to do?"
Nabers was New York's top producer when Jones was the starter, racking up 607 yards and three touchdowns. That's nearly 30 percent of Jones' total passing yards this season.
"Obviously, it ain't the quarterback," Nabers quipped. "[Today was the] same outcome as when we had DJ at quarterback."
"I don't know what it is...but everybody knows better than me. I know I'm tired of losing," Nabers added.
He hasn't even completed a season with the team and it feels like fans and pundits will already be on the lookout for Nabers to ask to get out of East Rutherford, New Jersey if something doesn't change quick.
New York (2-9) hasn't had a winning season since 2022, when Jones led the team to its first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI. The team will surely be looking to draft a franchise quarterback with its first pick in 2025 but whether Daboll is the one advising general manager Joe Schoen on that selection is yet to be seen.
Owner John Mara already committed to keeping both around for next year but a lot can change over the next few months, especially if there's a locker room mutiny brewing.
Daboll's resume with the Buffalo Bills and the 2022 fluke season might be enough to keep Mara patient but his star players might not be as forgiving and that's a serious development to keep an eye on. If he can't command respect for his process, then there's no point in pushing the envelope and potentially losing key pieces in the destruction before the next regime can take over.