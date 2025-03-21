Giants' NFL Draft preference is so painfully clear, other teams can see it

It's no secret the New York Giants need a franchise quarterback. After the Daniel Jones experiment failed and backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito proved no more promising in 2024, general manager Joe Schoen has turned to free agency and the upcoming draft for a solution.

While signing a veteran has turned into a seemingly never ending wait (ahem, looking at you Aaron Rodgers), Schoen and Giants brass can turn their attention to what they should do with the No. 3 overall pick.

Miami's Cam Ward is considered by and far the best QB in the draft class and is widely predicted to be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. That is, unless Schoen can convince his counterpart in Nashville, Mike Borgonzi, to swap places.

That option is seeming less and less likely by the day. Schoen would then be left with no cards left to play that everyone else don't already know.

Giants' first-round draft preference is so obvious to the rest of the NFL

If Schoen finds himself with all but Ward available to him at No. 3, the whole league knows what his pick is going to be before its even read aloud.

According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, one AFC executive revealed exactly what New York's game plan will be once the Titans make their pick.

"The Giants are praying that Cleveland takes one of [Travis] Hunter or [Abdul] Carter because they'd [otherwise] miss out on a QB for the second straight year," the anonymous executive said.

He's not wrong. Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders is considered the last viable first-round passing talent after Ward but Cleveland also seems to be in need of a franchise QB beyond the injured (and troubled) Deshaun Watson.

Although, Schoen should be comforted by the fact that the Browns are exploring veteran options like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and even Carson Wentz to compete for the starting job. That would signal general manager Andrew Berry is leaning towards picking Hunter or Carter to bolster Myles Garrett's defense.

Even if that's the case, it's a sad reality that New York's draft war room will have little to no leverage with its plans seemingly guessed by pundits and fellow teams already.