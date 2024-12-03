Giants officially wave the white flag on 2024 with latest Dexter Lawrence injury update
By Lior Lampert
It's bad enough the New York Giants were the first team in the 2024 NFL campaign to be officially eliminated from playoff contention. Suddenly, they must proceed without star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants have placed Lawrence on "season-ending" injured reserve.
Moreover, rookie tight end Theo Johnson will join Lawrence on the shelf. Both will be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Nevertheless, the latter's absence marks a significant loss for a Giants squad ostensibly eyeing the offseason.
Lawrence exited the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a dislocated elbow in the third quarter. He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the contest, though that was only the beginning of what's going to be a multi-week absence.
Signs pointed toward Lawrence missing several games when head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he "[anticipated] it being a long-term injury" the following day. With that in mind, the latest news shouldn't exactly come as much of a surprise. Nevertheless, it's an unfortunate blow to a Giants defense that has proved themselves as a formidable unit despite the squad's brutal win-loss record.
One of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the league, Lawrence is a one-man wrecking crew along the front seven. His 89.9 overall Pro Football Focus player grade ranks second among interior defenders, trailing only Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What Lawrence brings to the table as an elite run stuffer and the pound-for-pound best pass rusher at his position can't be replicated. Moreover, his presence as a team captain and leader in the clubhouse is irreplaceable.
After earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors in 2022 and 2023, Lawrence was well on his way to garnering similar recognition this season. He amassed 44 tackles (eight for loss), nine sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection in 552 snaps. His efforts put him near the top of this year's Defensive Player of the Year betting odds until recently.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Lawrence should be ready to continue wreaking havoc in 2025.