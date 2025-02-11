Giants' offseason dream goes beyond just Matthew Stafford
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants have a lot of work to do this offseason and the quarterback position will be the No. 1 priority. Whether the team drafts a rookie with the third-overall pick in April or finds a way to bring in a veteran to help transition has yet to be seen. However, that hasn't stopped speculation from running rampant already.
In the wake of the news that the Los Angeles Rams are supposedly looking to trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, pundits and fans alike are wondering what that means for the fate of quarterback Matt Stafford.
Will he want to stay if the team is re-tooling or will he want to join a different team for one more shot at glory? New York popped up on the public radar recently after the Giants hired Stafford's brother-in-law, Chad Hall, as their new assistant quarterbacks coach.
Could the Giants land both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford this offseason?
According to The Athletic's Jacob Robinson and Diana Russini, the possibility of the Giants landing both Kupp and Stafford is unlikely... but it's still possible enough to be discussed. Regarding Stafford, Robinson and Russini don't see Rams head coach Sean McVay allowing the quarterback to leave.
Kupp, 32, will certainly be moved before his $7.5 million roster bonus hits March 19 but Stafford will be the trickier of the two in any swap situation. The Rams still have not publicly committed to the 37-year-old being their 2025 starter but he's proven he can still sling the ball effectively.
Adding Stafford under center with Kupp and rookie sensation Malik Nabers on either side of him would be a deadly offense to face next season. However, the amount New York would likely have to give up for that pipe dream may be too expensive to bear.
That doesn't mean New York hasn't thought about it, at least, those on the roster not necessarily in the front office. Nabers himself seems to be attempting to manifest the blockbuster acquisitions, sending cryptic posts on X with the numbers 9 and 10 plus the ram emoji. He spoke about those on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
Nabers said he would "love to have [Stafford and Kupp] in the room" to learn from. Which is understandable because what young star wouldn't?
But he may need to keep dreaming because that kind of deal would likely blow the NBA's Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade out of the water. Giants fans won't see their team's fortunes turn around that quickly.