Giants or bust? Aaron Rodgers’ options might be fewer than we thought

Before the start of the league year, the New York Jets' new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn informed quarterback Aaron Rodgers that they were moving on from him. With that, Rodger enters free agency at 41-years-old. While there are plenty of teams who need a quarterback, the options for a proven veteran like Rodgers aren't the greatest.

The most recent buzz is that there is mutual interest between Rodgers and the Giants. The Giants recently tried to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams, even meeting the trade compensation and contractual demands. But, Stafford decided to stay in Los Angeles. With that, one of many options the Giants are exploring is Rodgers. But are there spots with more favorable situation for Rodgers? Apparently, no.

According to NBC Sports' Matthew Berry, he was told there were three realistic options for Rodgers, ranked in order of likeliness. The first was joining the Giants. The second was signing with the Tennessee Titans. The third was staying in shape and waiting for a playoff contender to call if their current starting quarterback is injured.

Aaron Rodgers has three realistic options this offeason, and they aren't ideal

While the Giants do have holes on the roster, they do make sense given the location. The Giants and Jets share the same stadium, and Rodgers has a home in New Jersey. So, he wouldn't have to move to start at quarterback. Plus, as Berry points out, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat, so they are looking to win now. The thing is, Rodgers would eventually have to depart to the bench for their rookie quarterback, especially if they are able to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Titans.

The Titans could use the No, 1 pick on a rookie quarterback, especially with Will Levis not panning out after two seasons. But, the team is fielding offers for the pick and appear open to taking the best player available. Thaat could present Rodgers with an opportunity to start, and compete in a weak AFC South division.

Then there's waiting for an opening on another team, and there's no guarantee that a team will contact him a a replacement option.

Rodgers' tenure with the Jets didn't pan out like he or anyone else had expected. This past season, after fully recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0 completion percentage. While it was a rough start to the season, Rodgers played better down the stretch.

Rodgers has the resume, but is going to be entering his age 42 season. Will Rodgers join a team like the Giants or Titans? Or will he wait things out? Regardless, there aren't many options for the four-time NFL MVP.