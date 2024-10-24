Giants owner John Mara gives emphatic updates on Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen's futures
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants fans are sick and tired of being sick and tired. The fan base was teased with a taste of progress in 2022 when quarterback Daniel Jones - a first-round draft pick of previous general manager Dave Gettleman — won the franchise a playoff game for the first time since Super Bowl XLVI.
That was enough evidence to prompt current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to sign Jones to a four-year, very expensive extension.
So far, that's been a regretful decision. Jones missed most of 2023 with an ACL tear and despite putting up one of the best season starts of his career, the team is 2-5 and staring another lost season in the face.
Giants ownership is sticking with the current regime
New York owner John Mara addressed concerns over the team's lack of success since 2022, deciding to continue rolling with Schoen and Daboll into next season (h/t Judy Battista).
Mara reportedly still has confidence in the pair and wants to be more patient with the teams' management than he has been in previous years.
It's a questionable rationale, especially in the wake of Schoen's decision to let star running back Saquon Barkley walk to division rival Philadelphia in free agency.
Mara also doesn't have a history of firing general managers after short-term failures either. Gettleman, arguably New York's worst GM in recent memory, got four seasons before being allowed to retire in 2021.
In fact, New York has only ever had six total GMs in franchise history. Prior to Gettleman, Jerry Reese had nine seasons (and two Super Bowl titles) and Ernie Accorsi had 11 seasons at the helm. I guess with Gettleman being the shortest-termed GM in franchise history, I can see where Mara is coming from in wanting to be patient but that was a situation that did not require any.
I certainly give him a lot of credit for keeping his cool after clearly disagreeing with Schoen's decision-making process in the Saquon saga. But New York fans will have to hope the major change that comes in 2025 will be Jones packing up his locker and hitting the road.