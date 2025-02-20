Giants must pivot off their Matthew Stafford fantasy with Rams' reported asking price

The New York Giants appear to be between a rock and a hard place when it comes to figuring out who their next franchise quarterback will be. They pivoted off Daniel Jones midway through last year. Nothing we saw out of Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock leads us to believe they have any hope of being the guy. The worst part in this is the Giants are picking third in what might be a two-quarterback draft.

With rumors starting to circulate about the Los Angeles Rams moving on from Matthew Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions could be answered prayer to a quarterback-desperate team like New York. However, the Rams' reported asking price is way too expensive for the Giants to even remotely consider. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz says they will want a first-round pick.

With Stafford firmly in his late 30s, he is not worth a first-round pick, let alone the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Stafford has the arm talent and the competitiveness to help make the Giants better right away, but trading for him would only be a short-term solution. He has a wife, kids and has already made a ton of money. I do not see Stafford playing well into his 40s. His career is ending soon.

Stafford would be a great culture fit for the Giants, but the price point for a trade is far too punitive.

New York Giants cannot afford to trade for Matthew Stafford at this time

So what are the Giants to do otherwise? I do not think you can sign Sam Darnold in free agency. He has seen ghosts before at MetLife. Aaron Rodgers is not an option for similar New York Jets reasons. Maybe you trade back into the latter part of the first round and take Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss? No, I do not seen Shedeur Sanders playing in New York, but he could. Do you trade up all the way to No. 1?

If the Tennessee Titans are not convinced Cam Ward is the guy, move heaven and earth to get the No. 1 pick. Ward may not be as great of a No. 1 pick as Stafford was coming out of Georgia, but you owe it to yourself to start fresh with an actual blue-chip prospect, not the Eli Manning David Cutclife had at home in Duke with Jones. The other option is to sign a Kirk Cousins type and look to the 2026 NFL Draft.

While I think Stafford could solve a lot of problems the Giants are facing offensively, New York is going to need a commitment out of him to say he will play ball for them into his age-40 season. Stafford still has a howitzer of a right arm, but he has started games in the NFL for the better part of two decades now. He still has some great football left in the tank, but how much tread remains on his retread tires?

I may be okay with the Gians trading their 2026 first-round pick to the Rams, but No. 3 overall is rich!