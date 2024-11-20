Giants player calls out management for ‘trash’ treatment of Daniel Jones
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants' decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones has not been sitting well with players in the locker room.
Defensive captain Dexter Lawrence II, drafted the same year as Jones, told reporters Tuesday that he was confused when head coach Brian Daboll's made the announcement.
"He’s the QB1. To me, the best quarterback on the team,” Lawrence said. “But they see things differently. I guess that’s all that matters."
Lawrence also alluded to others in the locker room who weren't as civil nor deliberate with their feelings about the matter. One of them spoke to an NFL insider and didn't hold back.
Giants player rips management for treating Daniel Jones like 'trash'
NFL insider for Fox Sports Jordan Schultz reported on X Tuesday that there was "disappointment" from Giants players after learning of Jones' benching.
One offensive player spoke to Schultz anonymously and absolutely tore into the team's management for how it handled the situation.
"We’re not idiots. They did it because of money. So be it," the player said. "But Daniel has been all class, never complained, and is now being completely disregarded. The TEAM record is bad. You can point fingers everywhere. To try to blame him is trash, and making him third string is weak as f--k."
That player's sentiment is certainly shared. Lawrence echoed that thinking to reporters on Tuesday.
"Teams lose games, not just one player,” Lawrence said. “That should be understood."
The whole drama-laden situation seems eerily familiar to when then-head coach Ben McAdoo benched Eli Manning for Geno Smith in 2017. Players resented the fact that Manning's iron man streak of 210 games started was cut abruptly short in such a humiliating fashion.
Jones is certainly being benched for financial reasons. He has an injury guarantee in his contract that would entitle him to $23M in 2025 should he sustain an injury this season and fail a physical in March.
The team would save a substantial amount in cap space if they trade or release the sixth-year veteran at some point next summer.
Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito will return under center to make his seventh career start, his first since going 3-3 for the Giants in 2023 due to Jones' season-ending ACL injury.