Giants risk repeating QB history thanks to Anthony Richardson update
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants (2-13) are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and picking in the top three of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft could provide them just the opportunity they need to turn the team around with one pick.
With two games remaining, the Giants will be facing division rival Philadelphia (12-3) in Week 18 - a sure loss - but Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) could throw a wrench in the team's tanking plans.
Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out Saturday with back and foot soreness, meaning backup Joe Flacco will be under center for the game in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Giants could be their own worst enemy in draft position race
Backup Drew Lock will start for New York on Sunday with no indication that he's bought into the tanking mindset, especially since his deal with the team ends after this season.
Fans may have some PTSD from an ambitious Tommy DeVito winning three straight games for New York in 2023 which actually cost it a chance at a franchise-altering quarterback like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
Losers of 10 straight, New York will need to drop its final two contests to lock up its first No. 1 overall selection for the first time since 1965.
With the announcement of Flacco starting, the Giants might be in better position to actually win and jeopardize it's chances at a top selection. There are four other teams at 3-12 (New England lost Saturday so it's 3-13) and New York could fall deep into that mix if it allows them to catch up.
Lock is 0-3 in games he's started this season, so fans may not have too much to hold their breath over but it would still be devastating to see the franchise slip into a spot where it couldn't select one of the two sure-fire first-round quarterbacks in the draft.
The fans have suffered enough and it's ironic that one last win this year could actually doom the team for an even longer period of it's seemingly never-ending rebuild.