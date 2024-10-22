Giants rumored Andrew Thomas replacement might be Daniel Jones’ only hope
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants' season is hanging in the balance at 2-5 and injuries are not making things much easier to navigate.
The team lost starting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to season-ending foot surgery last week and it desperately needs to plug the hole made by his absence.
It seems like head coach Brian Daboll is refusing to start back-up Evan Neal, likely because he's not up to speed on his training after recovering from his own injury problems.
Quarterback Daniel Jones is the second-most sacked at his position this year (21), behind only Cleveland's Deshaun Watson (33), and he's likely to take the top spot if things don't improve on New York's offensive line.
Giants are meeting with Jones' potential saving grace
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York is meeting with former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was a first round selection in 2015 and played left tackle for nine seasons in the desert.
With the coaching staff still not confident in Neal at this point in the season, Humphries might be Jones' last hope on pass protection. However, he's also recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season.
If he's fully recovered, Humphries should be a welcome addition to New York's offensive line. In nine seasons, he played at least 93 percent of Arizona's snaps in all but one year.
The only concern should be his in-game discipline. He's racked up 40 total penalties in his professional career, not a great sign for New York who is the sixth-least penalized team in the league so far this season.
But beggars can't be choosers in this situation. Jones needs pass protection if New York wants any semblance of a chance to avoid another disaster of a season. And Daboll has to give the appearance of trying to compete even if it feels like he's on another sinking ship.